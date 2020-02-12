Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's may be installing devices that prevent ice cream machines from breaking

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Wow, that only took forever!

McDonald’s ice cream machines, notorious for breaking down, are reportedly getting a new device to help keep everything running at a few locations.

Some McDonald’s franchisees are teaming up with software company Kytch, which has developed a technology that can detect and correct minor malfunctions within the machine, as well as provide employees with detailed information regarding the machine’s issues, Business Insider reported.

Since the device launch in 2019, several McDonald’s locations have reportedly implemented it, though McDonald’s corporate office would not confirm its use.

The device will attach to the current machines and ensure the automated cleaning cycle is scheduled properly. It can also correct issues caused by human error, like over or under-filling the machine, according to the outlet.

Since the device launch in 2019, several McDonald’s locations have reportedly implemented it, though McDonald’s corporate office could not confirm its use to Fox News.

“Providing a restaurant experience that our customers expect is among our top priorities,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “McDonald’s Corporation and its franchisees are constantly working together on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience so that customers can enjoy McDonald’s food where and when they want it.”

However, if franchisees aren’t using the device, they may want to rethink that choice as Shamrock Shake season is about to hit hard.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.