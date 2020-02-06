McDonald's Shamrock Shakes to return, Oreo McFlurry version to make debut for 50th anniversary

This rocks.

Shamrock Shake season will soon return to McDonald’s – nationwide! Mickey D’s is also celebrating the iconic drink’s 50th anniversary, and toasting the milestone with an all-new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake will hit menus across the country on Feb. 19, marking the first time in three years that the minty vanilla milkshake has been offered nationwide. For the anniversary, the Golden Arches has also unveiled a twist on the classic with the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry, featuring Oreo cookie pieces blended into vanilla soft serve for a delicious mint-chocolate frozen treat.

TOKYO BURGER KING HIDES SECRET MESSAGE FOR NEIGHBORING MCDONALD'S IN POSTER

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in a statement. “Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

“Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many,” echoed Mike Bullington, McDonald’s archivist. “The shake’s unique history and wide spread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon. We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the restaurant, the Shamrock Shake was first created in 1967 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day by Hal Rosen, a McDonald’s owner and operator in Connecticut. In 1970, the mint milkshake was served at select locations in the U.S., and proved to be an immediate hit.

Much more than just a harbinger of spring, the Shamrock Shake has a philanthropic past. Sales from the ever-popular drink helped build the inaugural Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP