McDonald’s franchise owners rally against plans to build kitchen wall, call remodel 'problematic'

McDonald’s is asking franchise owners to install a kitchen wall in a new remodeling plan released by the company.

The fast-food chain has asked U.S. franchise owners, who own more than 90 percent of stores worldwide, install the kitchen barrier to hide equipment and create a quieter environment for diners.

However, the restaurant owners are speaking out against the request, citing the high cost of adding a wall and claiming it won’t benefit customer service or operations, Bloomberg News reported.

Franchisees called the remodel “problematic” and a “’one size fits all’ reinvestment program” in a letter sent to store owners.

“We must allow our owner operators to take back control of the reinvestment that is happening, stop the useless and problematic investing ([service area modernization] Walls), and focus our reinvestment in what will actually produce a return on investment (drive thrus and kitchens),” Bloomberg reported.

A group of McDonald’s franchisees, the National Owners Association, also pointed out the potential for security concerns with the wall blocking kitchen staff's ability to see who is entering or exiting the restaurant.

A representative for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but the company told Bloomberg that it is “committed to continuing to work closely with our franchisees so they have the support they need to run great restaurants and provide great quality experiences and convenience for our guests.”

The growing unrest between franchise owners and corporate has stemmed from the company’s push to modernize McDonald’s with a new aesthetic, as well as adding more high-tech options like self-order kiosks and app ordering.