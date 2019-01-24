McDonald’s customer threatened employee with shotgun for not getting hot sauce with fries

An Arizona man was charged with aggravated assault after he pointed a shotgun at a McDonald’s employee because he was not served hot sauce with his french fries, Phoenix police reported.

Antonio Alonso Ballesteros went through the drive-thru on Jan. 11 and received his fry order, but did not get any hot sauce.

Allegedly enraged by the omission, the 18-year-old went into the store and poured a soda on the employee who had served him, TMJ4 reported.

The unidentified victim followed Ballesteros out of the store to get a license plate number, police reported, and when she got to his car, witnesses said Ballesteros pulled a shotgun, chambered a shell and pointed it at the victim.

When he was arrested a few days later, Ballesteros allegedly confirmed to police that he was upset over the hot sauce, but claimed the worker was going to pour coffee on his SUV and that is why he threatened her with the shotgun.

He claimed he was just trying to scare the employee.

No one was injured during the incident.