McDonald’s employee praised for buying customer's meal after she forgot her wallet

An Ohio McDonald’s employee’s selfless actions have gone viral on Facebook.

Aundrea Duncan shared the uplifting story on social media, posting about the “handsome man” who saved the day after she accidentally forgot her wallet at work.

“Friday was a long day at work, I didn’t get a lunch. After leaving the barn around 9 [pm] I stopped by the McDonalds in Reading, Oh to grab some dinner. I ordered my food but realized as I got to the window to pay, I had left my wallet at work,” Duncan writes in the Facebook post.

“I told this young man to cancel my order. His response was ‘it’s ok ma’m I got you,’ he then took his wallet out and paid for my meal,” she continued.

Duncan went on to call the McDonald’s employee, Jeremiah McDonald-Hemphill, an “amazing young man,” and asked to give him a hug for his kindness.

“He didn’t know how tired I was or that I hadn’t eaten or even if he would be repaid but he didn’t even bat an eye and just acted,” she wrote.

Duncan shared the post – after getting McDonald-Hemphill’s permission – and it has received nearly 7K reactions and over 1.5K shares as of Wednesday afternoon.

“There is still good,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“The world needs more people like you!” another exclaimed.

“A kind heart he has! Bless him!” one woman commented.

“And they try to make us think our youth are a loss cause!! God bless you young man!” another wrote.

McDonald-Hemphill’s mom also commented on the viral post, thanking those for their kind words.

“Thank each and everyone of you for the kind words in regards to my son,” wrote Donna McDonald, his mother. “To God be the glory.”

Duncan told Yahoo Lifestyle that she returned to the McDonald’s later to repay the man for the meal she purchased for her and give him another hug for his actions.

Duncan is reportedly hoping her story will prompt McDonald’s to acknowledge their employee’s generosity.

“We hear so much about what’s wrong with the world I had to share a little of what is right,” she wrote.