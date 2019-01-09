McDonald's customers recorded throwing items at employees after being asked to leave play area

Things turned violent at a McDonald’s in Southern California when a group of teenage girls started throwing items at employees and other customers after being asked to leave the play area.

A mother, 28, whose two small children were playing in the kids' area at the Moreno Valley location, confronted the older girls and asked them to leave. But the girls allegedly began throwing cups of water and ice at the woman when she refused to fight them, CBSLA reports.

The teens eventually moved into the main dining area of the restaurant, where the situation escalated.

In a video shared on social media by employee Dexter Forbes Jr., the group is seen arguing with two male customers while the McDonald’s employees watch from behind the counter. That’s when the group starts throwing big items at the workers.

“I was about to get hit in the head. They were throwing them pretty high too, like they had no aim,” Forbes Jr. told CBSLA.

The group of girls fled the scene before police arrived. According to authorities, they caused $1,000 worth of damage to the restaurant.

The owner of the McDonald’s franchise released the following statement on the matter: “The safety and security of our guests and their families are a top priority. We have been in contact with the local law enforcement and are fully cooperating with their investigation,” Thomas Mangione told CBSLA.

Forbes Jr. claims he was suspended and later fired for posting the video to social media.