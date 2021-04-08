McDonald's customer nearly robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at drive-thru: report

Crime is scary, even during the daytime.

A man waiting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Louisiana says he was nearly the victim of a robbery in broad daylight. Fortunately, he was able to escape unharmed, although the incident apparently significantly frightened the victim.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s near the downtown area of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, WAFB 9 reports. According to the victim, Brien Buxton, he was threatened in his car in broad daylight around 3 in the afternoon.

According to Buxton, he had pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-thru and rolled down his window when a masked man pointed a gun in his face. The suspect, who reportedly had a bandana covering his nose and mouth, allegedly demanded Buxton’s watch, wallet and keys.

Instead, Buxton says he hit the gas and sped away, damaging some of the restaurant’s landscaping.

According to WAFB 9, Buxton said of the incident in a Facebook post, "I’m still in shock over the whole thing. I’m THAT guy that gives food and water to homeless at least once a week. I realize I love downtown. But, it may be time to rethink my future. We need real leadership in downtown. I shouldn’t have to live in fear as I did last night and today."

This is just the latest incident to occur at a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru.

Fox News previously reported that the Memphis Police Department posted about an incident on Facebook that occurred at a Burger King in Memphis on Tuesday, March 30th. According to the post, no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses reportedly said that the woman was upset at how long she the wait at the drive-thru. She allegedly exited her vehicle and approached the window, where she began arguing with one of the workers.

The woman then reportedly returned to her vehicle (which she was not the driver of) and retrieved a handgun. Authorities say she returned to the drive-thru window, leaned inside the restaurant and fired the gun several times. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.