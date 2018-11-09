McDonald's adds new international items to flagship restaurant menu

McDonald’s new flagship store in Chicago has been serving international items such as poutine from Canada, a McSpicy Chicken Sandwich from Hong Kong, and a McFlurry Prestígio from Brazil. Now, this McDonald’s is expanding its international menu again with menu items from India, Australia, France, Canada, and Germany.

This super cool 6,000-square-foot Chicago McDonald’s — the latest stage in the brand’s “McDonald’s Experience of the Future” plans — is now serving a chicken McMuffin with egg, which features on menus in some Asian markets. It's perfect for those of us who can’t stomach red meat early in the morning.

They’re also selling a sandwich from India called the McAloo Tikki which is totally vegetarian and reminiscent of a samosa.

From Canadian menus, this McDonald’s will sell tomato mozzarella chicken sandwiches, Greek salad, and Caesar salad, as well as “deluxe potatoes” from French McDonald’s menus — which are really just seasoned potato wedges. For dessert, this location will sell the Chocolately Wafer McFlurry from McDonald’s menus in Germany.

Of course, this McDonald’s is still selling its American menu too, if you’re looking for a Big Mac, McNuggets, or just fries. These international menu items are making us wish we could try these other fast food restaurants we wish were in the U.S.

This story was originally published by The Daily Meal.