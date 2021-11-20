Maple bourbon ribs with smashed sweet potatoes: Try the recipe

Start your weekend on a high note by making this tasty entrée from executive chef Owen McGlynn of Asheville Proper in Asheville, North Carolina.

"This is a recipe I make at home, so I was excited to introduce it to our guests at Asheville Proper. Inspired by the dropping temperature, I wanted to incorporate fall ingredients and a warm flavor profile," McGlynn tells Fox News.

If you want to get fancy, throw in a pumpkin seed gremolata and fried sage.

"In addition to the maple bourbon glaze that’s used as a baste throughout the cooking process and drizzled on top when plating, I also garnish the ribs with fried sage and the pumpkin seed gremolata. The fried sage adds a warm herbaceous note," says McGlynn. "We cook the ribs to a point where the fat melts, so they’re nice and tender. The combination of maple syrup, bourbon and chili flakes give the ribs a nice sweet heat, and you’ll get a crunch of gremolata in each bite, which almost acts like a crust as well."

Get the full recipe below.

Maple Bourbon Ribs with Smashed Sweet Potatoes by chef Owen McGlynn of Asheville Proper

Serves 2-4

Prep Time: 35 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

For Bourbon-Maple Glaze:

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup bourbon

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup brown sugar

6 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

1 tbsp. chili flakes

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan, bring to a boil.

2. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes, or until it reaches a syrupy consistency.

3. Pull from heat and cool.

For Pumpkin Seed Gremolata:

⅔ cup pumpkin seeds

2 garlic cloves

1 cup flat leaf parsley

2 tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. Toss pumpkin seeds in a bowl with salt and pepper.

2. Toast in a 350°F oven for 10 minutes, or until light brown.

3. Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor, except the olive oil.

4. Pulse the ingredients, drizzle in the olive oil while running.

For Ribs:

1 rack, baby back ribs

1 cup of beer

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 250 °F.

2. Pull the ribs out of the package, remove the membrane on the backside of the bone.

3. Once the membrane is off, season both sides with salt and pepper.

4. Place ribs in a 9x13 pan, bone side down.

5. Pour in beer.

6. Cover pan with foil and bake for 2 hours without uncovering.

7. After 2 hours, remove from the oven and turn oven up to 450 °F, remove foil and brush some of the glaze over the ribs.

8. Once the oven is hot, place the pan back and cook for 15 minutes, or until ribs turn golden brown.

9. Remove from the oven and slice in between the bones and serve. Drizzle with glaze as needed.

For Smashed Sweet Potatoes:

4 pounds sweet potatoes (6 large)

½ cup heavy cream

4 tbsp. butter, melted, browned (1/2 stick)

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 °F.

2. Scrub potatoes to remove any dirt, pierce with a fork a few times in each.

3. Place on a sheet pan and roast for 1 hour or until very soft when pierced with a knife.

4. Once cool enough to handle, remove from the oven and scoop out the insides, place in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

5. Add in other ingredients, mix until smooth.

6. Serve when ready.

