Man attempts 'Waffle House Challenge' as fantasy football punishment

This is not the breakfast of champions.

College sports broadcaster Cyrus Wittig was recently forced to undertake the “Waffle House Challenge," which involves sitting in a Waffle House for 24 hours, after losing his fantasy football league.

However, instead of taking his punishment in silence, Wittig decided to provide play-by-play tweets while serving his penance on Sunday. The hilarious thread has since received nearly 65,000 "likes" — and it may make you swear off waffles for a while.

Wittig starts by explaining the rules of his punishment: He has to stay inside the Arkansas Waffle House for 24 hours — but for every waffle he eats, an hour will “be subtracted from [his] sentence.”

The man starts by giving himself an hour “to settle in and work up an appetite” before ordering six waffles.

At 11:09 a.m., Wittig is off and running. He arrived at the establishment around 9 a.m., according to his tweet.

Though Wittig had a strategy at how he was going to get the waffles down — no butter and only “miniscule dipping” in syrup — the large and fluffy waffles quickly get the better of him. After three waffles, Wittig tweets, “oh my god I’m going to die” and that was roughly only a half-hour into his first order.

During the challenge, Wittig did learn some important lessons — like cold waffles aren’t great, and that eating them is harder than it looks.

He also made sure to explain that no one was eating the waffles for him.

And that the Waffle House crew was supportive of his endeavor.

Dozens of tweets and 12 waffles later, Wittig managed to complete his punishment and return to his home – where he said he didn’t sleep, though that was apparently because of his drink choice, and not the massive amount of carbs in his stomach.

But Wittig’s fans – of which he gained quite a few – shouldn’t feel bad for him, as he shared on Twitter that the punishment was his own idea.

And, fortunately, it seems to not have ruined his appetite for Waffle House.

Wittig, though, may be waffling about using the challenge as the punishment for next season.