Published

'Extremely intoxicated' man claims cheeseburger was stolen from hotel nightstand, calls police

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 10

A hamburgler is on the loose in Arkansas -- and they're apparently targeting very drunk motel guests.

Keegan Byars was staying at The Troutt Motel in Benton last week when he claims he went to bed with one burger and woke up with none. A mystery that prompted him to call the Benton Police Department and report the stolen meal.

Keegan Byars was staying at The Troutt Motel in Benton last week when he claims he went to bed with one cheeseburger and woke up with none.

Keegan Byars was staying at The Troutt Motel in Benton last week when he claims he went to bed with one cheeseburger and woke up with none. (iStock)

Byars told police he purchased two cheeseburgers at a gas station close to the motel, the Benton Courier reported. He ate one and then placed the other on the bedside table in the motel before falling asleep.

However, when the man woke up hours later, he claims his sandwich was gone. A fact that surprised the person he was sharing a room with just as much as they claimed to not have eaten the sandwich, either.

The police responded to the incident and took a report, upon which they noticed Byars was “extremely intoxicated.”

The police report did not disclose whether or not the department is still investigating the case.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.