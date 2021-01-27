Man robs Virginia Chick-fil-A employee working drive-thru

Crime is never on the menu.

Virginia police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Chick-fil-A employee who was working the drive-thru of a Henrico County restaurant.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., outside of a Chick-fil-A in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street, WTVR reports. According to the chicken-centric chain's locations page, this appears to be a Richmond restaurant.

SOUTH CAROLINA CHICK-FIL-A MANAGER DIRECTS COVID-19 VACCINE DRIVE-THRU AFTER BACKUP

Police say that employees were taking orders at the drive-thru and a man, standing nearby, slowly approached the workers, at least one of whom was standing outside.

"The male gradually walked closer to the store employees and demanded money while indicating he had a weapon," a police spokesperson said. "The suspect knocked down the store employee, grabbed the money, and was last seen running towards 50th Street, then across W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn Drive."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The suspect was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, between about 190 to 210 pounds. At the time of the crime, he was seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.