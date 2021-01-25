South Carolina Chick-fil-A manager directs COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru after backup

One coronavirus vaccine, coming right up.

The mayor of a South Carolina town knew just who to call when a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site got backed up — the manager of a local Chick-fil-A.

On Friday, a computer glitch was reportedly caused a backup at a vaccine clinic in Mount Pleasant leaving people stuck waiting for up to an hour, KLUV reports. In a stroke of genius, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie contacted Jerry Walkowiak, a manager for a local Chick-fil-A, requesting backup to help reorganize.

Haynie accepted the mission, and got things moving in no time, according to WSB-TV.

In a quick clip the mayor shared to Twitter, Walkowiak stood in the rain with an umbrella, motioning for a car to move forward.

"Do you have your paperwork yet? He’s gonna help you right there," the manager said, directing the vehicle toward another worker. Footage of the good deed has gone viral, racking up over 13,000 views since hitting the internet on Jan. 22.

"When you need help, call the pros," Haynie tweeted.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A Inc. told Fox News that the vaccination site was located just across the street from the restaurant.

As of Monday morning, South Carolina had reported more than 418,000 cases of coronavirus among residents, with over 6,500 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University.