Little Caesars customers dive out of way as car smashes into restaurant

Customers at a Florida Little Caesars were in for a dangerous surprise when a car plowed through the front of the restaurant and nearly hit several people waiting to order.

The Lake City outpost released security footage of the shocking scene, which shows four people inside the store either ordering or waiting for their pizza around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Moments later, a Kia Sorrento crashes through the front glass doors. The crash sent debris flying into the restaurant along with a slab of concrete, which hit one of the customers, causing her to fall down. She crawls away from the scene, seeemingly uninjured.

Officials told WPTV the driver, Vickie Doyle, had turned her car into a parking spot when she drove over the curb and smashed into the Little Caesars.

The 42-year-old was reportedly cited for careless driving. No one was injured or taken to the hospital. Officials said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.