Dog in Mexico City famed for begging for Little Caesars Pizza goes viral

Pizza lovers know that resisting a craving for the cheesy dish is nearly impossible, but the owners of one Mexico dog say their pet’s Little Caesars obsession has so dramatically escalated out of control, they’ve been forced to outfit his collar with a “Don’t feed me pizza” tag.

On Nov. 7, Facebook user Estrella CR shared images of the hilariously ambitious canine to Facebook, in a post that has since gone viral with over 26,000 likes and 62,000 shares.

“This cute puppy was super fat and wanted us to feed him pizza, but oh surprise!” she wrote of the pup patiently waiting outside one of the pizza chain’s Mexico City locations, making serious puppy eyes at the camera in hopes of scoring a free slice.

Upon investigation, BuzzFeed discovered that the dog is named El Jefe (“The Chief”) and belongs to the owners of a neighboring sex shop. El Jefe is 10 years old and has an unbridled passion for pizza, his owners said.

According to the outlet, the dog accompanies his owners to work every day and passes the time by begging Little Caesars customers for pizza. His fixation is reportedly so out of control that his family added a “Don’t feed me pizza” tag to his collar.

Scratches, belly rubs and hugs, however, are surely more than welcome.

