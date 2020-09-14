Lindt opens chocolate museum with massive chocolate fountain in Switzerland

Welcome to heaven, chocoholics.

In a venture that would give Willy Wonka a run for his money, Lindt has opened an official chocolate museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

The confectioner opened the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg on Sept. 13, inviting fans to step inside the brand’s world with a slew of interactive experiences.

The site was brought to life by the charitable Lindt Chocolate Competence Foundation, which strives to sustain and promote chocolate making in Switzerland through science, research, education and public outreach, the organization reports.

The massive museum features a 16,000 square-foot exhibit on the history of chocolate, a tasting room, an open-view production line, classes on chocolate making and the world's largest Lindt Chocolate Shop. The pièce de résistance is a 30-foot fountain spewing “real melted chocolate” onto a huge Lindor simulated truffle, according to The Sun.

“The chocolate fountain is the centerpiece of the Lindt Home of Chocolate and represents a homage to the globally renowned and popular Lindor truffles,” said Ernst Tanner, President of the Foundation’s Board, of the famous fountain in a statement on the opening.

Swiss Federal Council member Ueli Maurer similarly stressed the important mission of the confectionary center and work it will produce.

“Chocolate is a part of our national identity and the chocolate industry is an extremely important economic sector of our country,” Maurer explained. “For this reason, fostering local chocolate expertise is synonymous with boosting Switzerland as an economic location.”

The Lindt Home of Chocolate is located near the Lindt & Sprüngli factory, which has operated in Kilchberg since 1899.

Admission to the Lindt Home of Chocolate begins at about $16.50 for adults and $11 for kids. In a sweet deal that Wonka himself would certainly approve of, children under the age of 7 are welcome for free.