Krispy Kreme offering 13-cent donuts on Friday the 13th

Tomorrow, Friday Sept. 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen donuts for just 13 cents to celebrate the superstitious day of Friday the 13th.

The brand, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, will sell customers a dozen "Original Glazed" donuts for the low price with a purchase of any dozen 16-count minis at regular price, Krispy Kreme announced.

The "Lucky Friday" dozen will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops with a one per customer in-shop and online order limit.

Those interested in ordering the donuts online, either for pickup or delivery, can use the promotion code "13" for the special deal.

Krispy Kreme is also asking people who are taking up the deal to share photos on social media and tag the company.

This isn’t the first time the sweet treat brand has shared unique specials throughout the year.

Krispy Kreme recently released themed donuts surrounding fall, Dolly Parton, the Paris Olympics and Dr. Pepper.

And in April, the company rolled out a promotion surrounding the solar eclipse by partnering with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut-cookie.

Fox News Digital reached out to Krispy Kreme for additional comment.