LIFESTYLE

Krispy Kreme offering 13-cent donuts on Friday the 13th

Krispy Kreme's discounted dozen donuts to be available in honor of Friday the 13th

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Dolly Parton teams up with Krispy Kreme Video

Dolly Parton teams up with Krispy Kreme

Dolly Parton and Krispy Kreme release a limited-edition doughnut collection to help you get through your 9-5.

Tomorrow, Friday Sept. 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen donuts for just 13 cents to celebrate the superstitious day of Friday the 13th.

The brand, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, will sell customers a dozen "Original Glazed" donuts for the low price with a purchase of any dozen 16-count minis at regular price, Krispy Kreme announced.

The "Lucky Friday" dozen will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops with a one per customer in-shop and online order limit. 

Those interested in ordering the donuts online, either for pickup or delivery, can use the promotion code "13" for the special deal.

Krispy Kreme 13-cent donuts Friday The 13th

Krispy Kreme, a donut brand headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is offering a Friday the 13th promotion on Sept. 13 for one dozen "Original Glazed" donuts priced at 13 cents. The deal is honored after customers make a purchase of minis at regular price. (Krispy Kreme/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme is also asking people who are taking up the deal to share photos on social media and tag the company.

This isn’t the first time the sweet treat brand has shared unique specials throughout the year.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is most famous for their "Original Glazed" doughnut, seen here.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme recently released themed donuts surrounding fall, Dolly Parton, the Paris Olympics and Dr. Pepper. 

And in April, the company rolled out a promotion surrounding the solar eclipse by partnering with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut-cookie.

Krispy Kreme doughnut display

The North Carolina-based brand Krispy Kreme has been known to offer specialty donuts surrounding holidays and other events. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Krispy Kreme for additional comment. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 