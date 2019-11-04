Krispy Kreme orders Minnesota student who bought, resold doughnuts to 'shut down operations'

The people of Minnesota appear to once again be without Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

A Minnesota college student who drove 270 miles to Clive, Iowa, every Saturday to buy up to 100 boxes of doughnuts and drive them back has been told to shut down his moneymaking gig by the doughnut giant itself.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, would drive to the nearest Krispy Kreme roughly four hours away and pack his car full of boxes of doughnuts to then drive the four hours back and serve them to his Twin Cities-area customers.

Gonzalez, who studies accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, was about to make his 20th run to Clive, according to his Facebook page, when Krispy Kreme contacted him to tell him to “shut down operations.”

“I bear some bad news,” a post from Gonzalez’s business Facebooks “Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota” reads. “Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations. I figure it would come eventually, but it arrived early with the surrounding articles.”

Gonzalez referred to the article St. Paul Pioneer Press wrote about his entrepreneurial spirit a week earlier, which put him on Krispy Kreme’s radar.

The student, who charged $17 to $20 per box of 12 doughnuts and had some customers pay $100 per run, was reportedly told his side gig was a liability for Krispy Kreme, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement from Krispy Kreme to the Associated Press, the doughnut chain said it is investigating the situation.

"We appreciate Jayson's passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education," the statement read.

There has not been a Krispy Kreme outpost in Minnesota for 11 years, which prompted the high demand Gonzalez saw.

However, the student is taking the news in stride.

On his Facebook, he ended his statement informing his customers he would no longer be delivering doughnuts with a “thank you” to his followers and a hope for the future.

“Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be. Appreciate everyone’s love and support to make this happen, couldn’t have done it without you all,” he wrote.

“Also, you can add me on Facebook as well as maybe I will have another entrepreneurial adventure you will be interested in as I would love to follow some of you as well!” Gonzalez added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.