Cops mourn Krispy Kreme doughnuts that fell from truck

It’s a shame to see something like this right before the holidays.

Police officers in Brookhaven, Ga., shared photos of a tragic scene on Wednesday morning: a truck carrying Krispy Kreme doughnuts accidentally spilled some of its contents onto the road.

“Just moments ago, your Brookhaven Police officers answered the call each of us fears most," reads a post containing the photos, which was posted to the Brookhaven Police Department Facebook page. "Dozens of donuts fell from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck as it drove along Peachtree Road. BPD rushed to the scene, but to no avail. We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter- THE GUTTER, people!

“The response time was stellar, but we couldn’t beat the 5-second-rule,” the post continues. “We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers.”

The post ended with a simple request: “We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment.”

Luckily for the Brookhaven police, a group of fellow officers had their backs in this time of need. After posting the photos, the Brookhaven police shared an update showing a box of doughnuts that were delivered to their offices, with a caption reading, “Shout out to our friends at Gainesville Police Department for this amazing batch of sympathy doughnuts.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for the Brookhaven Police has since confirmed there were no non-doughnut injuries as a result of the spillage.

"It appears that the donuts fell from the open door a Krispy Kreme truck. No one was injured and no crashes were reported. Our officers got the debris from the roadway and we thought it was a good chance to engage our community through a lighthearted post!"