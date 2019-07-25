KFC/Taco Bell employees fired for getting into food fight, washing hair in kitchen sink

Four employees of a KFC/Taco Bell location in Vermont have been fired from their jobs after getting into a food fight at the end of their shift.

The fight, which was partially caught on camera, also appeared to show one fast-food worker trying to wash chipotle sauce from her hair in the restaurant’s kitchen sink.

A representative for Yum! Brands has since confirmed that the workers, who were employed at the St. Alban’s location, have been let go by the franchise owner.

"The behavior of these employees is unacceptable,” a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to WCAX. “The franchisee who owns the restaurant terminated their employment."

Health officials were reportedly alerted to the incident after footage of the fight began circulating on social media.

Andrew Chevrefils, of the Vermont Department of Health, said officials investigated and learned that the staff cleaned and sanitized all of the areas affected by the food fight, including the sink.

Some commenters on social media, however, weren’t so relieved.

“I’m sorry you got sauce in your hair while your were throwing food at each other but… Go home after your shift and take a shower,” one wrote.

“I feel ill!!!” another said.

“They should fire the management as well,” someone else added.

Others, meanwhile, didn’t think the situation warranted such a harsh punishment.

“People are blowing this a little out of proportion,” one wrote.

“Of course it’s the workers at the bottom who pay the highest price for a lapse in judgement. Aren’t there more productive ways to correct their mistakes than throwing them out like trash? How about some re-training, and probation if necessary?” said another. What they did was gross...and, by all appearances, harmless. Good thing the rest of us are all so virtuous and never make errors in judgement.”

“It’s not like they picked it up off the floor and put it back into containers for customers to eat or anything right?” someone else argued.

A representative for the Vermont Department of Health was not immediately available to comment further.