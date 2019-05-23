Man bathes in Wendy's kitchen sink in viral video

Trouble is bubbling for a Florida Wendy’s after video footage of a man formerly employed by the fast food chain hit the internet, featuring the jokester taking a bath in an oversized kitchen sink at the restaurant.

On May 21, Facebook user Haley Leach shared a 90-second clip of a young, unnamed man, clad in only a pair of shorts, hopping into a large, industrial-size sink in the kitchen of Wendy’s Milton location, WEAR-TV reports.

In the clip, people cackle in the background as the man plays in the tub, which is filled to the brim with soapy water. Remarking that the water is “warm,” the prankster obliges the hysterical cries of the onlookers to wash his armpits and show off his toes, getting his whole body soaped up in the unbelievable stunt.

WARNING: Video contains expletive language.

Later in the video, the camera pans to the onlookers – who are wearing Wendy’s uniforms – filming the scene. To date, Leach’s footage has since been viewed over 512,000 times on Facebook.

When contacted for comment, reps for Wendy’s offered Fox News the following statement on the story and confirmed that the man in the clip is a former employee.

“Our franchisee is taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement,” the spokesperson said.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, too, has launched an investigation into the matter, according to WCMH-TV.

It remains unclear at this time whether or not any disciplinary action is being taken against the employee witnesses.

Facebook commenters, meanwhile, had a whole lot to say about the “nasty” scene.

“Wow don't want to eat there,” one user cracked.

“They all need to be fired including management,” another agreed.

Others, meanwhile, didn’t find the stunt quite so offensive.

“Good grief. He’s in the sink and I’m pretty sure burgers don’t go in there,” one defender declared. “Teenagers act silly and he was being egged on. Whatever - life is way too short not to act stupid and silly sometimes.”

In similar headlines, a teen Burger King worker was busted over a decade ago for the same spoof, NY Daily News reports.

"It's my birthday and I'm taking a bath in the sink at Burger King," the youth proudly declared in a MySpace video. "Somebody bring me a beer!"