Even KFC is making tacos now... but there's a catch

Taco Bell better watch out, the taco game is getting even more crowded.

KFC in France revealed s surprising new menu item: the KFC double taco. This announcement comes right on the heels of Burger King releasing their own taco across the United States.

The KFC double taco will, not surprisingly, be filled with fried chicken tenders, along with tomatoes, cheese and guacamole. These ingredients will all be placed in a hard tortilla shell, which is then wrapped in a softshell.

BURGER KING'S '50/50' MENU RANDOMLY DECIDES WHETHER CUSTOMERS GET REAL MEAT ON THEIR BURGERS

On Instagram, KFC France describes the Double Taco as being like diving into a sea made out of guacamole, cheese, tomatoes and chicken tenders. As of now, it’s unclear if there are any plans to bring the chicken taco to the United States.

For fast food lovers in the US who are looking for a taco from a non-taco joint, they’ll just have to settle for the Burger King crispy taco.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for Burger King described the crispy taco as “a crispy, crunchy tortilla filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese and crisp lettuce, all topped with just the right amount of our savory taco sauce.”

It’s available nationwide, but only for a limited time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While it seems like everyone else is getting into the taco business, Taco Bell is branching off into the hotel business for a short period of time this summer. Reservations are already full at the Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, so if your rooms aren’t already booked, you’ll just have to find a regular hotel with a Taco Bell nearby.