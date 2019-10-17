KFC offering 'Seasoned Tickets' that smell like chicken and entitle buyers to weekly wing delivery

KFC is offering football fans a win(g) this season.

The fast-food chain wants to make sure both your house and your hands smell like the Colonel’s famous herbs and spices every gameday with its new KFC "Seasoned Tickets," which are actually said to smell like KFC's fried chicken. Score!

Those who manage to nab the $75 Seasoned Tickets will receive 48 made-to-order Kentucky Fried Wings delivered to their home every week for 10 weeks, during football season. Ticketholders are also allowed to pick up their orders in-store, if preferred.

On the 10th week, those with Seasoned Tickets will receive a Double Wing Bonus ticket that they can redeem for an additional order of 48 wings.

However, the “finger lickin’ good deal” is only available for the first 500 interested fans.

The KFC Seasoned Tickets are available for purchase starting Thursday, Oct. 17, exclusively through Stubhub. Ticketholders are able to redeem their wings every week through KFC.com starting Nov. 7.

For those who want their wings less scheduled, KFC also recently debuted its new Kentucky Fried Wings in restaurants nationwide starting last week, in 12, 24, or 48-count orders.