Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
Family and Friends
Published

KFC, Meals on Wheels partner to feed seniors impacted by the coronavirus pandemic 

Skinless and bone-free chicken is being donated to the senior meal delivery organization 

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Meals on Wheels adapts, pivots operation focus amid COVID-19 pandemicVideo

Meals on Wheels adapts, pivots operation focus amid COVID-19 pandemic

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin is joined by CEO and President Ellie Hollander to talk nonprofit's approach to helping most vulnerable

Kentucky Fried Chicken is showing seniors they care with a generous food donation to Meals on Wheels. 

The fast food chain is providing the national meal delivery nonprofit one million pieces of chicken, which will be distributed to senior citizens who have impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued on Wednesday, March 24. 

A QUARTER OF AMERICANS ARE FACING FOOD INSECURITY AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, SURVEY SUGGESTS 

Although KFC is known for its famous fried chicken, the chain is donating skinless and bone-free breast filets to local Meals on Wheels locations throughout the country, so these critical sources of protein will not conflict with the organization’s nutritional program ethos. 

The one million pieces of chicken will be cooked by Meals on Wheels volunteers, and it will then be delivered to homebound seniors through May. 

MORE AMERICANS SHOPLIFTING TO SURVIVE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC 

KFC franchisees throughout the U.S. have also stepped in to show support for Meals on Wheels America by donating cases of chicken to local Meals on Wheels programs, senior centers and nursing homes. 

KFC U.S. will be donating skinless and bone-free chicken (not pictured) to Meals on Wheels programs throughout the country. (KFC U.S.)

KFC U.S. will be donating skinless and bone-free chicken (not pictured) to Meals on Wheels programs throughout the country. (KFC U.S.)

The franchisees who have answered this call to action will be donating one case per restaurant. 

HOW TO HELP CORONAVIRUS RELIEF THROUGH DONATIONS 

"Seniors have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with social distancing efforts contributing to increased isolation, loneliness and despair," KFC’s Chief Communications Officer Staci Rawls said, in a statement. "We want to do our part to help ensure the safety and well-being of older adults during this difficult time, and Meals on Wheels America has the support system in place to reach seniors in need. They are the real champions of this cause, and we're honored to participate in their heroic efforts." 

Additionally, KFC U.S. is donating 11,000 store gift cards to Meals on Wheels volunteers. 

KFC U.S. is donating 11,000 store gift cards to Meals on Wheels volunteers. (KFC U.S.)

KFC U.S. is donating 11,000 store gift cards to Meals on Wheels volunteers. (KFC U.S.)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"KFC's generous donation could not have come at a better time as both food and operational costs have risen and 96 percent of local programs anticipate they will stay that way," said Erika Kelly, a chief membership and advocacy officer at Meals on Wheels. "With this product in hand, Meals on Wheels programs will be able to continue to deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors while providing much needed financial relief." 

An estimated 7.3 million seniors face food insecurity in the U.S., according to the National Council on Aging

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Programs like Meals on Wheels deliver free or low-cost meals to senior homes throughout the country while also providing a sense of community. The coronavirus pandemic has created a rise in demand for senior food programs along with operation challenges in face of social distancing orders. 

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.