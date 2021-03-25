KFC, Meals on Wheels partner to feed seniors impacted by the coronavirus pandemic 

Kentucky Fried Chicken is showing seniors they care with a generous food donation to Meals on Wheels.

The fast food chain is providing the national meal delivery nonprofit one million pieces of chicken, which will be distributed to senior citizens who have impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued on Wednesday, March 24.

A QUARTER OF AMERICANS ARE FACING FOOD INSECURITY AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, SURVEY SUGGESTS

Although KFC is known for its famous fried chicken, the chain is donating skinless and bone-free breast filets to local Meals on Wheels locations throughout the country, so these critical sources of protein will not conflict with the organization’s nutritional program ethos.

The one million pieces of chicken will be cooked by Meals on Wheels volunteers, and it will then be delivered to homebound seniors through May.

MORE AMERICANS SHOPLIFTING TO SURVIVE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

KFC franchisees throughout the U.S. have also stepped in to show support for Meals on Wheels America by donating cases of chicken to local Meals on Wheels programs, senior centers and nursing homes.

The franchisees who have answered this call to action will be donating one case per restaurant.

HOW TO HELP CORONAVIRUS RELIEF THROUGH DONATIONS

"Seniors have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with social distancing efforts contributing to increased isolation, loneliness and despair," KFC’s Chief Communications Officer Staci Rawls said, in a statement. "We want to do our part to help ensure the safety and well-being of older adults during this difficult time, and Meals on Wheels America has the support system in place to reach seniors in need. They are the real champions of this cause, and we're honored to participate in their heroic efforts."

Additionally, KFC U.S. is donating 11,000 store gift cards to Meals on Wheels volunteers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"KFC's generous donation could not have come at a better time as both food and operational costs have risen and 96 percent of local programs anticipate they will stay that way," said Erika Kelly, a chief membership and advocacy officer at Meals on Wheels. "With this product in hand, Meals on Wheels programs will be able to continue to deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors while providing much needed financial relief."

An estimated 7.3 million seniors face food insecurity in the U.S., according to the National Council on Aging.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Programs like Meals on Wheels deliver free or low-cost meals to senior homes throughout the country while also providing a sense of community. The coronavirus pandemic has created a rise in demand for senior food programs along with operation challenges in face of social distancing orders.