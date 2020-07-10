Large KFC order lands group $18G fine for violating coronavirus lockdown order in Australia

That’s an expensive party.

AUSTRALIAN CITY ORDERED INTO LOCKDOWN AGAIN AS CORONAVIRUS CASES SURGE

A group celebrating a birthday party in Melbourne, Australia, was slapped with a $18,050 fine for violating coronavirus lockdown rules after police followed a KFC delivery order to its destination.

The partygoers had apparently ordered 20 meals at a KFC in the Melbourne suburb, Dandenong, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, The Guardian reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Police were reportedly tipped off about the large order. The officials then followed the delivery car to the townhouse that had placed the order and discovered the gathering – despite guests attempting to hide in the backyard and under beds, the outlet shared.

The group was issued 16 fines for breaking lockdown orders.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Victorian police commissioner, Shane Patton, called the behavior “absolutely ridiculous” in a statement to The Guardian.

“That’s $26,000[AUD] that birthday party is costing them. That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll remember that one for a long time,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Melbourne, the second largest city in Australia, has started its second lockdown in response to a spike in positive coronavirus cases. The newest lockdown will reportedly be in place for six weeks.