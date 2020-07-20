KFC creating 3D-printed 'meat of the future'

That’s some finger lickin’ printin’.

KFC is creating an entirely new restaurant concept, which begins with a rather futuristic premise: 3D-printed chicken.

STARTUP CREATES PLANT-BASED STEAK WITH 3D PRINTER THAT CLOSELY MIMICS 'FAT, BLOOD AND MUSCLE' OF ANIMAL

The international fast-food chain has announced it is launching the development of 3D bioprinting technology capable of creating chicken meat in a partnership with 3D Bioprinting Solutions research laboratory in Moscow, Russia.

The so-called “meat of the future,” was dreamed up in “response to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the annual increase in demand for alternatives to traditional meat and the need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production,” the press release read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to a study by the American Environmental Science & Technology Journal reported in the release, growing meat from cells can cut greenhouse gases 25-fold, and use 100 times less land than with traditional meat.

The lab hopes to be the first to create lab-grown chicken nuggets that resemble the real thing in both taste and appearance. The printing method reportedly uses chicken cells and plant material to reproduce a product similar in taste and texture to an actual KFC product, complete with breading and the iconic 11 herbs and spices.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A final product is slated for testing in fall 2020 in Russia.

"3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat. In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market," said Yusef Khesuani, co-founder and managing partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KFC has been experimenting with its meats recently.

Last week, the brand announced it would be expanding its testing of Beyond Fried Chicken to California. KFC rolled out its plant-based option in several markets last year.