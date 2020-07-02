Startup creates plant-based steak with 3D printer that closely mimics 'fat, blood and muscle' of animal

Do you like your steak medium, rare or printed?

An Israeli startup, Redefine Meat, is planning to launch 3D printers that will produce beef-like plant-based “Alt Steaks” for consumers.

WHAT IS BEYOND MEAT MADE FROM?

According to Reuters, the company will begin testing its tech-based meat option in 2020, and then expand by selling its food-ready 3D printers to meat distributors in the following year.

“You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal,” CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters. The printers use three separate tubes to create the plant-based “fat, blood and muscle” like that of a typical beef steak, the New York Post reported.

The company, which was founded in 2018, raised $6 million last year for the venture, Reuters reported. The CEO claims the printed steak can sell for much less than real beef. The process also reportedly uses 90 percent less water and emits 90 percent less carbon dioxide, Fast Company reports.

However, others appear dubious.

Stacy Pyett, manager of the Proteins for Life program at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, told Reuters that even though 3D printing can potentially provide “a breakthrough in terms of improving the texture,” there is still the issue of flavor and taste.

The faux-meat sector has been immensely popular in the last handful of years with Impossible Meat, Beyond, and, more recently, Kellogg’s “Incogmeatco” line of vegetarian meats.