Irish pub uses drone to bring drinks to the community during the shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Drones and drinks are a match made in Ireland.

A pub in Ireland is using a drone to deliver drinks to locals during the coronavirus pandemic. This is just one way that many of the country’s famous bars and pubs are trying to stay connected with customers during the shutdown.

McKeever’s Bar and Lounge uses the drone to make deliveries in its local community, The Guardian reports. The pub has been in business for 152 years and serves a rural community about 30 miles north of Dublin.

According to the news outlet, the drone will carry bottles or cans of beer, wine and occasionally even a bag of chips dangling from a string. While other establishments in the area have started making home deliveries with vans (with some even installing kegs in the vehicles), McKeever’s is flying their product directly to the customers.

Of course, using a drone does come with some issues.

GERMAN BREWERY GIVES AWAY BEER THAT COULDN'T BE SOLD DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Avril McKeever, owner of the pub, told The Guardian, “We had a bottle of wine and a bag of Tayto crisps ready to go last night but it didn’t take off because of the wind.”

Pubs, a popular part of Irish culture, were one of the first businesses closed in the country by the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown has left 50,000 workers without jobs, The Guardian reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the only way that drinks are being delivered to people during the pandemic.

A woman in Ohio was recently surprised to find a couple of mysterious care packages (which included beer) appearing on her doorstep. When she checked her doorbell camera to find out who dropped off the gifts, she saw a masked person dropping off the package, which carried a note saying that it was from the beer fairy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking with Fox News, she revealed that it’s a local custom that recently started and if you receive a package, you’re supposed to pay it forward to someone else.