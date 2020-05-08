German brewery gives away beer that couldn't be sold due to coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cheers to free beer!

A German brewery recently distributed 690 complimentary gallons of beer to the public, as it remains unable to deliver the booze to hotel and restaurant clients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From a safe social distance, people queued up outside the Willinger brewery in the western state of Hesse on Thursday to pick up the light and dark brews free of charge, Reuters reports, and the giveaway was a success.

Owner Franz Mast explained that he needed to clear out the brewery’s tanks to make room for fresh beer for whenever bars can reopen again. Instead of pouring the booze down the drain, he decided to offer it at no cost. Before long, dozens of mask-wearing customers left Willinger’s yesterday with “full buckets” and boxes of beer in hand.

“We also want to thank people, and we hope they are as supportive once we reopen, that they come here, recommend us,” Mast told Reuters Television of the freebie promotion.

One customer said that she planned to do just that.

“I hope it helps the brewery, that is why we are here,” customer Natalie Julius said. “This way, we can sit in the garden later today, in the sun, and have a nice Willinger beer.”

Willinger’s had initially planned to distribute 142 gallons of beer, but thirsty customers drained the stock within hours.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bavaria’s Oktoberfest, the largest beer festival in the world, has been canceled this fall.