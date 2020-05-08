Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Beer
Published

German brewery gives away beer that couldn't be sold due to coronavirus restrictions

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Beer foam: Why it’s so importantVideo

Beer foam: Why it’s so important

Kyle Wilson, the Head of Brewing at Brooklyn Brewery, explains the science behind the bubbles on top of beer and how they impact your favorite drink’s aroma and flavor

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cheers to free beer!

A German brewery recently distributed 690 complimentary gallons of beer to the public, as it remains unable to deliver the booze to hotel and restaurant clients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From a safe social distance, people queued up outside the Willinger brewery in the western state of Hesse on Thursday to pick up the light and dark brews free of charge, Reuters reports, and the giveaway was a success.

Free beer from the Willinger Brauhaus in Germany, pictured, was distributed on Thursday. The brewery remains unable to deliver the booze to hotel and restaurant clients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Free beer from the Willinger Brauhaus in Germany, pictured, was distributed on Thursday. The brewery remains unable to deliver the booze to hotel and restaurant clients amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters/Annkathrin Weis)

SALES UP FOR CHEAP BEER DURING QUARANTINE, DATA SHOWS

Owner Franz Mast explained that he needed to clear out the brewery’s tanks to make room for fresh beer for whenever bars can reopen again. Instead of pouring the booze down the drain, he decided to offer it at no cost. Before long, dozens of mask-wearing customers left Willinger’s yesterday with “full buckets” and boxes of beer in hand.

“We also want to thank people, and we hope they are as supportive once we reopen, that they come here, recommend us,” Mast told Reuters Television of the freebie promotion.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One customer said that she planned to do just that.

“I hope it helps the brewery, that is why we are here,” customer Natalie Julius said. “This way, we can sit in the garden later today, in the sun, and have a nice Willinger beer.”

Willinger’s had initially planned to distribute 142 gallons of beer, but thirsty customers drained the stock within hours.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bavaria’s Oktoberfest, the largest beer festival in the world, has been canceled this fall.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak