Inmate escapes jail, heads straight to IHOP with mom

If this isn’t an advertisement for pancakes, nothing is.

An inmate at Georgia’s Heard County Jail escaped custody on Monday night before being apprehended a few hours later inside an IHOP just a few towns over, WSB-TV reports.

FLORIDA WOMAN BUSTED FOR STEALING LIVE LOBSTER FROM RED LOBSTER

Joshua Gullat, who was serving a sentence for burglary, reportedly escaped from the facility while carrying out his assigned cleaning detail at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police say the 27-year-old inmate’s mother, Kathy Pence, met him outside the jail in a black Cadillac Escalade after Gullat called her earlier that night to set up the escape.

Pence, however, had been pulled over for running a stop sign on the way to Heard County Jail — at the very same moment she was on the phone with Gullat, the Heard County sergeant confirmed to WSB-TV.

Listening back to the call, investigators were able to link Gullat and Pence, and traced Pence’s cell phone to an IHOP in Coweta County, Ga., where police found Gullat and his mother — along with Gullat’s children — sitting in a booth at 1:30 a.m., the Newnan Times-Herald reported.

Gullat and Pence were brought to Heard County and charged with escape and aiding with the escape of an inmate, respectively.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It was not immediately clear if the two managed to finish any Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity pancakes or steakburgers they may have ordered.