IHOP opens first location with a full bar

Meals at IHOP just got a whole lot more spirited.

The national pancake chain announced a Phoenix, Ariz., location will be the first of its 1,600 stores to boast a full bar with craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails like the “Mulemosa,” a Moscow mule-mimosa hybrid that comes from the restaurant’s “Rise and Shine” bar menu designed around AM-friendly drinks. On the menu, customers can also expect a mixologist-approved Bloody Mary and Irish coffee variations.

“We think it's time to test how a bar goes along with our brunch, lunch and dinner items,” Romulus Restaurant Group President and COO Chris Sumners said, Food and Wine reports.

Though other IHOPs in airports have bars, this is the first standalone location that now serves alcohol.

So, you can have your pancakes – and a drink, too. However, there is a catch. The restaurant is 24 hours, but the bar menu is only available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. And no word yet on if they're going to be serving their pancake-infused beer on the bar menu.