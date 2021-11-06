How to make a big game snack board, according to a cheesemonger

Enjoy your next game day watch party with this ultimate snack board .

"This spread was inspired by my favorite game day munchies like nuts and crackers pub mix, potato chips, salami slices, fresh veggies, and buffalo wings," Jessica Lawrenz, cheese expert for Real California Milk tells Fox News. "As a cheesemonger, I always need a nibble of cheese, especially during those nerve-racking games. I selected three California cheeses for the snack board: a hatch chili jack, a beer-infused cheddar, and then I made a blue cheese dip to pair with these savory snackers."

Lawrenz recommends allowing the cheddar and jack cheeses to come up to room temperature (around 68-70 °F) before serving.

"When cheese is too cold, it mutes the flavor," she says.

Any leftover cheddar and jack can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches. And if you have any leftover blue cheese dip, you can use it as salad dressing for the next night's dinner or lunch.

As for pairings, Lawrenz suggests pairing the snack spread with an ice-cold beer.

"Try malt-centric beers such as Lagunitas Brewing Company's Hairy Eyeball and Imperial Stout. Both styles will pair nicely with the cheeses and salty snacks," she says.

Fun fact: "Lagunitas Brewing Company provides Point Reyes Creamery (who produces California blue cheese) with their brewer’s malt as a nutritional supplement for their dairy cows. The tasty by-product of the brewing process is both delicious and highly nutritious for the cows, providing a sustainable source of protein and fiber," she continues. "The brewer’s malt also assists with ruminant digestion — all of which directly impacts milk production, reproduction and overall health."

The cheddar that’s called for in this spread is made by infusing a local stout beer into farmhouse cheese.

"If you are looking for something lighter, try pairing pilsners [which] are light and extremely drinkable, so you won't get weighed down while munching on your favorite tailgating treats," adds Lawrenz. "Pilsners like Sixpoint’s The Crisp are a great pairing because they are clean, crisp, and refreshing, making for a nice palate cleanser between bites."

Big Game Snack Board by Real California Milk

Serves: 3-5 (This board can easily be scaled up or down to cater to your cro. When serving cheese in this type of setting, estimate 3 -5 ounces per guest.)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: None, unless making homemade chicken wings

Ingredients:

Real California pepper jack cheese – cut into sticks

Celery sticks, as desired

Packaged pub mix (mixture of nuts and small crackers), as desired

Real California beer-infused cheddar – cut into triangles

Salami, sliced, as desired

Mixed chips∶ Potato, blue potato, sweet potato, as desired

Carrots, peeled or use baby carrots, as desired

Deli hot wings, as desired

For Blue Cheese Dip:

1 cup crumbled Real California blue cheese (about 4 ounces)

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup Real California buttermilk

1 shallot, peeled

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

For Blue Cheese Dip

1. Mix the mayonnaise, blue cheese, buttermilk, shallot and salt in a food processor or blender.

2. Stir in the parsley and season with plenty of pepper. If you like your dip on the chunkier side, fold in a few extra crumbles.

3. Use immediately or refrigerate in a tightly sealed container for up to 3 days.

For Snack Board

1. Using a small tray, arrange all ingredients around a bowl or festive dish with blue cheese dip. Replenish liberally!