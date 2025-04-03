Here's how long you should wait between meals, say nutrition experts

If your day has gotten off track and you find yourself skipping breakfast, lunch or dinner, you've likely heard your stomach grumbling.

Do you eat then or wait until your next proper meal?

Fox News Digital spoke to nutritionists who shared key information about ideal meal timing.

Dig right in …

Timing is important

Most Americans consume two or three meals on a given day, while more than 90% of people consume two or three snacks per day, according to research about eating frequency, said Dawn Menning, a California-based registered dietitian with the Nutu app.

"Meal timing can have a significant impact on overall health due to its influence on the body's circadian rhythm (24-hour cycle), which helps to regulate metabolism, energy levels, weight and even long-term health outcomes, such as the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease," Menning told Fox News Digital.

A great deal of research has been done to determine how meal timing impacts our health — and if intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating has more of an impact on overall health and weight compared to calorie restriction, Menning said.

Research suggests that spacing meals appropriately can support stable blood sugar levels, improve digestion and enhance overall metabolic function, said Ro Huntriss, a London-based registered dietitian and chief nutrition officer of the Simple app.

Space out meals to optimize health

Most individuals can wait four to six hours between meals to support health and weight management, Huntriss said.

Some people prefer a shorter time between breakfast and lunch and a slightly longer gap between lunch and dinner, she told Fox News Digital.

"Ultimately, it's important to take note of your hunger signals and when it feels appropriate for you to eat," she said.

High-meal frequency (eating six or more times per day) has been linked to increased disease risk, likely due to constant fluctuations in blood sugar and insulin levels — while a longer fasting period between meals supports the body's natural processes, Huntriss said.

The window between meals should be slightly shorter, says one expert.

"By following a more structured meal pattern with appropriate fasting windows, you not only support better blood sugar regulation, you also foster metabolic flexibility and improved circadian health," she said.

Yet Menning believes the window between meals should be slightly shorter. Eating every three to four hours, she said, is ideal for helping with blood sugar regulation, aiding digestion and maintaining energy levels.

Research suggests that healthy individuals should aim for at least a 12-hour time span between dinner and breakfast the next morning, Menning said.

Beware nighttime eating

Curbing late evening eating is likely a good move for your health as well.

Eating at night "can negatively affect glucose metabolism and potentially increase the risk of metabolic disorders," Menning said.

Other studies suggest that eating meals earlier and within a shorter time window has more of an effect on weight loss compared to eating meals later and in longer time windows, she said.

Eating earlier in the day can improve glucose metabolism, lower inflammation and support processes like autophagy (cellular repair) and stress resistance, Huntriss said.

"This aligns with findings that a regular meal pattern, which includes breakfast consumption and a reduced meal frequency, has positive physiological effects, such as improved gut microbiota modulation and reduced disease risk," she said.