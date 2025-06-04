Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fast Food Lifestyle

High school graduate goes viral for working at Burger King in cap and gown: 'Hustlers don't stop'

Hard-working employee receives donations, scholarship to pursue auto tech studies

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Burger King worker gets scholarship money after showing up to work in graduation gown Video

Burger King worker gets scholarship money after showing up to work in graduation gown

Recent graduate Mykale Baker has been given scholarship money after a photo of him working at Burger King in his graduation regalia went viral. The daughter of the customer who took the footage was also given a scholarship.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent high school graduate showed exceptional dedication to his fast-food job – and received a reward for it. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

Mykale Baker, who works at a Burger King restaurant in Dacula, Georgia, went viral after showing up to work in his graduation regalia last month.

A widely shared video of the teen shows him stuffing onion rings in a cardboard container on the evening of May 21, just hours after he graduated from Mills Creek High School in the Atlanta area.

MAN SUES WHATABURGER AFTER UNWANTED ONIONS ALLEGEDLY CAUSED ALLERGIC REACTION

Baker stopped by his workplace to show off his cap and gown to his co-workers, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported.

But he soon jumped in to help his team out after seeing how busy the night shift was.

Mykale Baker stuffing onion ring cup

Mykale Baker was spotted at the onion ring counter while in his graduation robe. (Maria Mendoza via GoFundMe)

Maria Mendoza, a customer, took a video of Baker and posted it on TikTok, where it garnered nearly 700,000 likes as of June 5. 

Mendoza's daughter also graduated with Baker, so she immediately recognized his regalia.

In the comments section, thousands of viewers wrote about how impressed they were by the teenager.

DOCTOR CLAIMS THAI RESTAURANT'S SPICY DISH LEFT HER 'PERMANENTLY' HARMED: 'WILL FOREVER BE DAMAGED'

"His future is bright," one TikTok user wrote. "I know he will be successful in all that he does. One day he will [be] running his company!"

"Just after receiving his diploma – still proudly wearing his medals – he reported to his shift at Burger King."

Another said, "He won't be there for long. Hard, dependable workers only continue to grow and improve."

HUNDREDS OF CHICK-FIL-A WORKERS ARE EARNING THEIR COLLEGE DEGREES WITHOUT STUDENT DEBT

"Hustlers don't stop, they keep going … Great job, king!!" a different commenter said.

Recognizing Baker's humility and work ethic, Mendoza then started a GoFundMe to help the teen's  educational dreams come true. 

Over 5,500 donations rolled in, totaling nearly $200,000 as of June 4.

Mykale Baker is smiling while holding a $10,000 check, left, after video of him working in his graduation attire, right, went viral.

High school graduate Mykale Baker went viral after working at Burger King in his cap and gown, leading to donations and a big scholarship check. (Burger King; Maria Mendoza via GoFundMe)

"While many graduates spent the night celebrating with friends and family, one young man quietly showed the world what determination looks like," Mendoza wrote. 

"Just after receiving his diploma – still proudly wearing his medals – he reported to his shift at Burger King. He didn’t do it for attention."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

At the time she started the GoFundMe, Mendoza said, Baker was totally unaware that his story was going viral.

"But thousands of people were moved by his dedication, humility and work ethic," she added.

The Burger King logo

Mykale Baker showed up to his Burger King job in graduation regalia, catching the attention of a local mom.  (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

FOX 5 reported that Baker was originally considering taking a gap year to earn money for college. 

Now, he'll be able to begin studying automotive technology this fall.

On June 3, staff from the Burger King Foundation surprised Mykale at work with a $10,000 scholarship. Reid Neumann, the director of marketing for GPS Hospitality, handed Baker a gigantic check.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We wanted to recognize you for everything that you have done, always jumping in to help out your team," he said. 

Pictures show the hard worker beaming while holding his larger-than-life check. 

Baker, Mendoza, Chavez smiling with checks

Baker, along with Mendoza's daughter, Daizie Chavez (center), were both gifted $10,000 scholarships from Burger King. (Burger King)

Daizie Chavez, Mendoza's daughter, was also gifted a $10,000 Burger King Foundation scholarship to support her neuroscience studies at Georgia State University.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Mendoza for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.