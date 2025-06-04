High school graduate goes viral for working at Burger King in cap and gown: 'Hustlers don't stop'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent high school graduate showed exceptional dedication to his fast-food job – and received a reward for it. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Mykale Baker, who works at a Burger King restaurant in Dacula, Georgia, went viral after showing up to work in his graduation regalia last month.

A widely shared video of the teen shows him stuffing onion rings in a cardboard container on the evening of May 21, just hours after he graduated from Mills Creek High School in the Atlanta area.

Baker stopped by his workplace to show off his cap and gown to his co-workers, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported.

But he soon jumped in to help his team out after seeing how busy the night shift was.

Maria Mendoza, a customer, took a video of Baker and posted it on TikTok, where it garnered nearly 700,000 likes as of June 5.

Mendoza's daughter also graduated with Baker, so she immediately recognized his regalia.

In the comments section, thousands of viewers wrote about how impressed they were by the teenager.

"His future is bright," one TikTok user wrote. "I know he will be successful in all that he does. One day he will [be] running his company!"

"Just after receiving his diploma – still proudly wearing his medals – he reported to his shift at Burger King."

Another said, "He won't be there for long. Hard, dependable workers only continue to grow and improve."

"Hustlers don't stop, they keep going … Great job, king!!" a different commenter said.

Recognizing Baker's humility and work ethic, Mendoza then started a GoFundMe to help the teen's educational dreams come true.

Over 5,500 donations rolled in, totaling nearly $200,000 as of June 4.

"While many graduates spent the night celebrating with friends and family, one young man quietly showed the world what determination looks like," Mendoza wrote.

"Just after receiving his diploma – still proudly wearing his medals – he reported to his shift at Burger King. He didn’t do it for attention."

At the time she started the GoFundMe, Mendoza said, Baker was totally unaware that his story was going viral.

"But thousands of people were moved by his dedication, humility and work ethic," she added.

FOX 5 reported that Baker was originally considering taking a gap year to earn money for college.

Now, he'll be able to begin studying automotive technology this fall.

On June 3, staff from the Burger King Foundation surprised Mykale at work with a $10,000 scholarship. Reid Neumann, the director of marketing for GPS Hospitality, handed Baker a gigantic check.

"We wanted to recognize you for everything that you have done, always jumping in to help out your team," he said.

Pictures show the hard worker beaming while holding his larger-than-life check.

Daizie Chavez, Mendoza's daughter, was also gifted a $10,000 Burger King Foundation scholarship to support her neuroscience studies at Georgia State University.

