Breakfast

45-item breakfast feast helps put greasy spoon in food winner's circle

Bread, bacon, hash browns, beans, tomatoes and more are served on one plate

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published | Updated
An eatery known for its massive 45-item breakfast plate has emerged a winner in an unusual consumer contest.

Over 10,000 voters participated in an eight-month-long battle, with the winning restaurant securing victory by a slim margin of just 15 votes, news service SWNS reported about the unusual competition.

The Hungry Hossee breakfast features nothing less than an enormous serving of bread, bacon, hash browns, beans and tomatoes.

Said to be a beloved greasy spoon, The Hungry Hossee officially clinched the title of "Britain's top builder's café" after the national competition.

Owner Shelaine Crabtree expressed joy at notching the food win.

The "Big One" breakfast at Hungree House is shown.

The "Big One" breakfast at Hungry Hossee includes three sausages, three beef burgers, three fried eggs, three pieces of bacon, three slices of black pudding, three square sausages, three portions of beans, three portions of mushrooms — and more.  (SWNS)

"It feels absolutely amazing. Not only does it prove we're the best, but it's also going to put Corby, Northamptonshire, back on the map," she said, referencing the town and civil parish within Northamptonshire, England. 

"The team here at The Hungry Hossee works incredibly hard," she added, as SWNS also reported, "and this morale boost is so well-deserved."

"When you come in for a good breakfast, you’ll get exactly the same experience the next time you return."

She spoke of what she believes the independent café offers its community. 

Shelaine Crabtree, owner of the Hungry Hossee, poses with the "Big One" breakfast plate.

Shelaine Crabtree, owner of the Hungry Hossee, poses with her eatery's "Big One" breakfast plate. "I believe the secret lies in patience and consistency," she said about her restaurant's offerings.  (SWNS)

"I believe the secret lies in patience and consistency," she said. 

"The ambiance is fantastic, and when you come in for a good breakfast, you’ll get exactly the same experience the next time you return."

"We have generations of customers now," she added, as the same source noted. 

"I’m meeting [the] children and grandchildren of our loyal patrons."

Hungry Hossee owner Shelaine Crabtree poses with her trophy for the cafe of the year.

Crabtree, owner of Hungry Hossee, poses with her trophy for café of the year. (SWNS)

The café has been around for 20 years.

"We have visitors from all over the world," she said — "Vietnam, America, Australia, who always return and say hello."

In announcing the winner, Jack Edwards, senior producer of the Bald Builders Breakfast radio show, said, "Independent cafés like The Hungry Hossee are vital to their communities, not only for the quality of food they offer but for bringing builders, tradespeople and locals together."

Eggs, sausages and bacon are said to be among the top items when it comes to the essential components of an independent cafe's offerings in the U.K., SWNS reported. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle at Fox News Digital.