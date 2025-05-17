Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fast Food

Hundreds of Chick-fil-A workers are earning their college degrees without student debt

Partnership program lets workers earn degrees and avoid over $6 million in student loans

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Woman from Florida goes viral after crediting Chick-fil-A drink for inducing labor Video

Woman from Florida goes viral after crediting Chick-fil-A drink for inducing labor

Anna Lundy of Pensacola, Florida, went viral on TikTok after claiming a Chick-fil-A milkshake helped her go into labor. See her TikTok video that attracted more than one million views.

Some Chick-fil-A employees are graduating from college free of debt due to a unique program. 

Thanks to a partnership among three entities — independent Chick-fil-A operators, Point University and Ficus Education — 177 Chick-fil-A employees were able to graduate this year while working at locations across the country, restaurant industry website QSR reported.

Over 70 of the Chick-fil-A employees participated in a recent graduation ceremony at Point University, a private Christian institution in Georgia.

CHICK-FIL-A FOOD AND EMPLOYEES HELPED MAN LOSE WEIGHT AND CHANGE HIS LIFE

In attendance were more than a dozen Chick-fil-A operators. 

"This all began in 2023 with one operator's and one university's vision: to give his team the opportunity to earn a college degree without student debt," Doug Danowski, president of Ficus Education in Georgia, told Fox News Digital.

Independent Chick-fil-A operators and their team member graduates pose for a photograph at Point University.

Independent Chick-fil-A operators and their team member graduates pose for a photograph at Point University in Georgia. The Chick-fil-A employees graduated debt-free thanks to a partnership among the operators, Point University and Ficus Education. (Ficus Education)

"That single decision sparked a movement."

The Ficus Education employer-sponsored partnership allows employees at independently operated Chick-fil-A restaurants to complete their degrees online through Point University without having to pay out-of-pocket tuition or take out student loans.

CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEES FULFILL TEXAS COUPLE'S ALL-AMERICAN DREAM: 'BUCKET LIST'

"What started as one operator's desire to invest in his team has grown into a national movement: hundreds of degrees earned, over an estimated $11 million in student debt avoided and real business impact," Danowski said.

Chick-fil-A Logo Sign

Chick-fil-A franchise operators have partnered with Ficus Education to help their employees graduate from college without any student debt. (iStock)

Select Chick-fil-A franchise operators pay their employees' tuition as an incentive to recruit and retain workers.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"It's a partnership built around one question: How can we help operators recruit, develop and retain their people, and strengthen their restaurants?" Danowski said.

A Chick-fil-A operator hugs one of his team members wearing a graduation cap and gown.

A Chick-fil-A operator hugs one of his team members after the graduation ceremony this year. (Ficus Education)

More than 500 independent Chick-fil-A operators have participated in the program since its inception, Danowski said.

Ficus Education hosted a hospitality suite for independent operators, their graduates and special guests immediately before the commencement ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Through Point [University] and through the partnership with Ficus [Education], we've been able to create this day when Chick-fil-A team members are going to walk across the stage and get their four-year degree or their master's degree, which is going to bring them forward in their careers," André Kennebrew, chair of the board of trustees at Point University and a former Chick-fil-A development program leader, told attendees in remarks shared with Fox News Digital.

Three college graduates in their caps and gowns speak to Andre' Kennebrew, who is wearing a suit.

André Kennebrew, chairman of the board at Point University, speaks to three Chick-fil-A team members who received their degrees from the private Christian institution in Georgia. (Ficus Education)

The federal education debt now exceeds $1.6 trillion, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

As the Office of Federal Student Aid recently announced it has resumed collections of defaulted student loans, the 177 Chick-fil-A graduates collectively avoided more than $6 million in debt, according to QSR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The program makes it possible for employees to progress in their careers at Chick-fil-A, some with dreams of opening their own franchise, "or go somewhere else and be a doctor or a lawyer or whatever," Kennebrew said.

"This is worth continuing," Kennebrew said of the program. 

"This is worth growing."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 