Starbucks ordered to pay $50M to customer burned by hot drink

Coffee giant Starbucks has been ordered to pay a California drive-through customer $50 million after an unsecured hot drink spilled on him, causing burns.

Michael Garcia underwent skin grafts and other procedures on his genitals after he was handed a takeout tray of venti-sized drinks at a drive-through on Feb. 8, 2020.

His lawyers successfully argued that a barista failed to wedge one of those drinks into the tray and when he took it into his possession, the scorching hot drink spilled out causing severe burns. He suffered permanent and life-changing disfigurement, according to his attorney.

STARBUCKS SUED BY CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS WHO CLAIM COMPANY DISCRIMINATES AGAINST LACTOSE-INTOLERANT CUSTOMERS

The lawsuit accused Starbucks of breaching its duty of care. A Los Angeles County jury agreed and awarded the massive payout.

"This jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility," one of Garcia’s attorneys, Nick Rowley, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Three of the jurors dissented and wanted the payout to be $125 million, Garcia’s attorney, Nicholas Rowley said, according to the Daily Journal.

The Seattle-based company said it plans to appeal.

STARBUCKS LOSES BID TO DISMISS 'FRUITLESS FRUIT DRINK' LAWSUIT

"We disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive," Starbucks said in a statement to media outlets, per The AP.

The company added it is "committed to the highest safety standards" in handling hot drinks.

Starbucks had argued that Garcia had failed to exercise ordinary care on his own behalf and that his own negligence and carelessness contributed to the spill, which took place at the company's 1789 West Jefferson Blvd. location.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company made a $3 million pre-trial offer and later $30 million to settle the case, Rowley told the Daily Journal. Garcia initially agreed on the condition the company apologize and revised its safety standards but refused, Rowley said, per the outlet.

Fox Business reached out to Starbucks for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.