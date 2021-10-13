Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Easy Halloween popcorn balls sure to be a family hit: Try the recipe

Sarah Mason of food blog Fluent Foodie shared her ‘Halloween Popcorn Balls’ recipe with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For Halloween, jazz popcorn time up a bit and make these popcorn balls from Sarah Mason of food blog Fluent Foodie. Mason set out to make an easy-to-make Halloween treat that was reminiscent of childhood and landed on this delightful sweet treat that’s sure to please both child and adult palates alike.

FRIED APPLE CRISP FOR FALL: TRY THE RECIPE

For Halloween, jazz popcorn time up a bit and make these popcorn balls from Sarah Mason of food blog Fluent Foodie. (Sarah Mason / Fluent Foodie)

For Halloween, jazz popcorn time up a bit and make these popcorn balls from Sarah Mason of food blog Fluent Foodie. (Sarah Mason / Fluent Foodie)

"These popcorn balls are a fun activity for a fall afternoon," Mason tells Fox News. You can also customize them to your heart’s delight: "This is a versatile dish — want to add more candy? Put some M&Ms in the popcorn before adding in the candy coating," she says, noting you can also serve these plain for picky eaters. Ready to get popping? Read on.

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE BROWNIES ARE A ‘DANGEROUSLY’ DELICIOUS FALL DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

Fluent Foodie Halloween Popcorn Balls

Makes 8 popcorn balls

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 cups popped popcorn
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • ¼  cup water
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 4 tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Orange food dye, optional
  • candy decorations, optional
"These popcorn balls are a fun activity for a fall afternoon," Mason tells Fox News. (Sarah Mason / Fluent Foodie)

"These popcorn balls are a fun activity for a fall afternoon," Mason tells Fox News. (Sarah Mason / Fluent Foodie)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

DIRECTIONS

  1. Pop popcorn and place popcorn on a lined baking sheet.
  2. In a heavy saucepan or Dutch oven, add the sugar, light corn syrup, water, and salt. Heat over medium heat until the sugar dissolves and a thermometer reads 235 °F.
  3. At 235 °F degrees, remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla extract. Pour the mixture over the popcorn and let it cool for about 5 minutes, then form into balls. If the mixture is still too hot to the touch, let it cool a bit more.
  4. Pick up about a cup at a time and press the mixture together between your hands and hold for 15 seconds. A popcorn ball will form.
  5. Let the balls harden for about an hour, undisturbed. Then serve.
  6. Store popcorn balls in an airtight container for up to one week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

To Make Pumpkin Popcorn Balls:

  1. If making pumpkin popcorn balls, add five drops of gel orange food dye to the corn syrup mixture when you add the butter. Mix well.
  2. After forming the popcorn balls, take a Tootsie Roll or half a Kit Kat and place into the ball. Add more corn syrup mixture as "glue" if it seems to fall out.
  3. Use a leaf candy or cut a leaf out of a green Airheads candy. Place next to the Tootsie Roll stem.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.