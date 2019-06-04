Expand / Collapse search
Guy Fieri’s son pays tribute to dad with wild tattoo

Alexandra Deabler
Now two Fieris have Walk of Fame stars.

Food Network star Guy Fieri’s oldest son Hunter paid tribute to his dad’s new Walk of Fame star by getting a replica of the achievement tattooed on his left bicep.

The college student reportedly got the tattoo at Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif. The design includes the star with W.O.F. for Walk of Fame, along with the date his father received the accolade.

Hunter, who has appeared on several of Guy’s shows, including the immensely successful “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” showed off the new ink on his Instagram and Twitter pages with a caption congratulating his dad’s success.

Guy Fieri received his Walk of Fame star last month. At the ceremony, his son Hunter spoke alongside triple D fan Matthew McConaughey, and Discovery's Kathleen Finch.

“Congratulations on receiving your WOF star dad! You are so dedicated and talented, and you absolutely deserve this! I was beyond honored to speak at your ceremony! Love you pops, CONGRATULATIONS!!” the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Guy’s youngest son Ryder, 13, wife, Lori, and parents all came out to support the Mayor of Flavortown as well.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.