Guy Fieri’s son pays tribute to dad with wild tattoo

Food Network star Guy Fieri’s oldest son Hunter paid tribute to his dad’s new Walk of Fame star by getting a replica of the achievement tattooed on his left bicep.

The college student reportedly got the tattoo at Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif. The design includes the star with W.O.F. for Walk of Fame, along with the date his father received the accolade.

Hunter, who has appeared on several of Guy’s shows, including the immensely successful “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” showed off the new ink on his Instagram and Twitter pages with a caption congratulating his dad’s success.

“Congratulations on receiving your WOF star dad! You are so dedicated and talented, and you absolutely deserve this! I was beyond honored to speak at your ceremony! Love you pops, CONGRATULATIONS!!” the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Hunter spoke alongside another triple D fan and star, Matthew McConaughey, as well as Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, co-owner of the Food Network channel.

Guy’s youngest son Ryder, 13, wife, Lori, and parents all came out to support the Mayor of Flavortown as well.