'Flavortown police' interrupt Guy Fieri's Walk of Fame ceremony

Guy Fieri has already cemented his place in Flavortown, and now he’s done the same in Tinseltown.

The celebrity chef received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony that may have set the record for the most uses of the word “Flavortown" -- and was at one point interrupted by passing sirens.

During the event, the star was joined by his family, friends and even an A-list movie star.

The ceremony kicked off with a speech from Kathleen Finch, the Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer for Discovery, one of two companies that own the Food Network. She spoke highly of Fieri, saying that when he visits a restaurant, he will “spend as much time with the busboys as he will the head chef.” She praised him for helping small businesses across the country, because according to her, “being featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is a game changer for these small businesses.”

CELEBRITY CHEF GUY FIERI WON'T EAT THESE TWO FOODS

She also spoke highly of his charitable spirit, especially when it comes to feeding firefighters and rescue workers. When she asked him about promoting some of those events, she claims that he refused because he doesn’t “want anything to get in the way of feeding the firefighters.” Fieri’s son, Hunter, then spoke, saying he couldn’t believe his father had a star because those are supposed to be for movie stars.

Matthew McConaughey also took the stage to deliver a rousing “alright, alright, alright.”

Afterward, Fieri took the microphone and thanked his family, his friends and everyone who helped him get to where he is today. According to him, getting a star on the Walk of Fame wasn’t only something that he didn’t see coming, it wasn’t even something he ever dreamed of.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point, Fieri’s speech was interrupted by passing sirens. He joked that it was the Flavortown police. Of course, it was not, probably because Flavortown would have no police.