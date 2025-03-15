Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Food-Drink

Grocery store driver sensed 'something was wrong,' what he did next earned him 'hero' status

Delivery driver saw lights and TV on, knew something was amiss

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
RFK Jr praised for food industry revolution: 'Never seen momentum like this in my life' Video

RFK Jr praised for food industry revolution: 'Never seen momentum like this in my life'

'Food Babe' and Truvani founder Vani Hari discusses HHS Secretary RFK Jr. meeting with top food leaders as the MAHA movement begins.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time — and then doing the right thing.

A "hero" grocery store delivery driver wound up saving a woman's life when he realized something was wrong and trusted his instincts.

Leandro Pinta Dantas, 36, didn't get an answer when he arrived at a customer's house with a food delivery she had ordered from the Asda grocery store, news agency SWNS reported.

MAN STUNNED WHEN RESTAURANT STRANGER PAYS $85 BREAKFAST BILL 

Sensing that "something was wrong" when no one answered, he didn't just drive away — he took a few extra steps, the same source said. 

"I knocked on the door, but I didn't get an answer, so I called the contact phone number," he said.

grocery aisle with basket

A grocery store driver delivered a food order to a woman's house — and wound up facing an emergency. His quick thinking changed everything.  (iStock)

When he didn't get an answer to that, he said he was going to leave but felt that "something didn't feel right."

So, walking up to one of the windows of the house, he pushed some branches out of the way and spotted a woman lying on the floor of the home.

The delivery driver saw lights and a TV on. 

The Dorset-based worker in England called emergency services and got a neighbor to help him.

Paramedics were soon on the scene treating the woman, who suffered from diabetes. 

ARE ROTISSERIE CHICKENS REALLY HEALTHY? WHAT TO KNOW

She was then taken to the hospital for further treatment. Her name was not immediately released.

'I believe God made me go back'

Dantas said it was about 9 p.m. when he arrived at the customer's home.

He saw lights and a TV on. 

Leandro Pinta Dantas is pictured in front of his delivery vehicle.

Leandro Pinta Dantas of Asda, the grocery store chain, "saw the lady face down" and immediately called an ambulance. (SWNS)

He told SWNS that after the customer didn't answer the door or the phone, "I believe God made me go back to the window and I pushed some branches away so I could see better."

That's when he "saw the lady face down," he said. 

He immediately called for an ambulance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I'm just happy that I was there and saved her," he said.

While emergency workers tended to the woman in her 60s, the driver put all of her groceries away in the house.

A few days later, he called to find out how she was doing.  

In the Hospital Sick Patient Sleeps on the Bed

"I can't thank him enough for what he did," said the woman (not pictured).  (iStock)

The woman was "extremely grateful" for the man's kindness, she said. 

She also said, "I can't thank him enough for what he did," as SWNS reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

She said that "he even came around later with flowers for me."

After she was taken to the hospital and checked, she said, she was able to return home the next day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man has been nominated for a service award at his store, the same source reported.

His manager told SWNS, "We are so very proud of the way he handled the delivery … He truly is a hero and went totally above and beyond, which probably saved the customer's life."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 