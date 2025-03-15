Grocery store driver sensed 'something was wrong,' what he did next earned him 'hero' status

Talk about being in the right place at the right time — and then doing the right thing.

A "hero" grocery store delivery driver wound up saving a woman's life when he realized something was wrong and trusted his instincts.

Leandro Pinta Dantas, 36, didn't get an answer when he arrived at a customer's house with a food delivery she had ordered from the Asda grocery store, news agency SWNS reported.

Sensing that "something was wrong" when no one answered, he didn't just drive away — he took a few extra steps, the same source said.

"I knocked on the door, but I didn't get an answer, so I called the contact phone number," he said.

When he didn't get an answer to that, he said he was going to leave but felt that "something didn't feel right."

So, walking up to one of the windows of the house, he pushed some branches out of the way and spotted a woman lying on the floor of the home.

The Dorset-based worker in England called emergency services and got a neighbor to help him.

Paramedics were soon on the scene treating the woman, who suffered from diabetes.

She was then taken to the hospital for further treatment. Her name was not immediately released.

'I believe God made me go back'

Dantas said it was about 9 p.m. when he arrived at the customer's home.

He saw lights and a TV on.

He told SWNS that after the customer didn't answer the door or the phone, "I believe God made me go back to the window and I pushed some branches away so I could see better."

That's when he "saw the lady face down," he said.

He immediately called for an ambulance.

"I'm just happy that I was there and saved her," he said.

While emergency workers tended to the woman in her 60s, the driver put all of her groceries away in the house.

A few days later, he called to find out how she was doing.

The woman was "extremely grateful" for the man's kindness, she said.

She also said, "I can't thank him enough for what he did," as SWNS reported.

She said that "he even came around later with flowers for me."

After she was taken to the hospital and checked, she said, she was able to return home the next day.

The man has been nominated for a service award at his store, the same source reported.

His manager told SWNS, "We are so very proud of the way he handled the delivery … He truly is a hero and went totally above and beyond, which probably saved the customer's life."