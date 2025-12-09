Beloved cookie brand launches sugar-free product, but not everyone is sweet on it

Expand / Collapse search
A brand-new sugar-free Oreo variety is set to hit grocery shelves across the country in January 2026 — and social media users are skeptical.

The Oreo website was updated Tuesday to introduce the brand's new zero-sugar chocolate sandwich cookies, marketed to calorie-conscious consumers.

Instead of sugar, the cookies feature sucralose and acesulfame potassium, which are artificial sweeteners.

It also contains sorbitol, a nutritive sweetener that occurs naturally in fruits.

"With Oreo Zero Sugar, you can indulge in the signature Oreo taste now without the sugar," the product's description reads. 

Oreo cookies, with a bunch shown together

The new Oreo Zero Sugar cookie contains artificial sweeteners instead of traditional sugar. (iStock)

"Oreo Zero Sugar offers the classic taste of Oreo, while allowing you to keep your health and wellness goals," it also says.

The packs will also contain two cookies each, which Oreo said allows them to achieve both "portion control and [be] sweet tooth companion[s]."

In response to the announcement, many X users derided the product.

"Ingredients sound like a ‘Breaking Bad’ recipe," one X user wrote.

"Why not just put asbestos in them at this point?" another said.

Image of zero sugar oreo product

Oreo's sugar-free launch is sparking both backlash and excitement across social media platforms. (Oreo via AP)

"These are all things that will give you liver and kidney damage. Real sugar is far healthier than these substitutions."

But not all comments were skeptical.

On the product page, some Oreo fans expressed their excitement about the new snack launch, writing that people with diabetes could finally enjoy the cookies again.

"Thank you, Oreo! We have been waiting for years for this to happen," one comment read. "My diabetic husband will be over the moon to enjoy his favorite snack again!"

Oreo cookie

Oreo said its Zero Sugar cookies deliver the same "signature" taste without the sugar. (iStock)

"About time! As a diabetic who misses a good dirt 'n worms, this is gonna make me happy," another person said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Oreo maker Mondelez International for comment.

Toni Isabella, manager of the MOLLY Diabetes Education and Management Center for Adults and Children at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital the cookies can be "a better option for individuals with diabetes compared to a regular cookie, but with important caveats."

Diabetic woman checking blood

People with diabetes are praising the new Oreo Zero Sugar cookie options. (iStock)

"These sugar-free cookies are formulated to have fewer total carbohydrates and sugars, which is beneficial for managing blood sugar levels," she said.

"However, it is crucial to emphasize that 'sugar-free' does not mean carbohydrate-free or calorie-free. These cookies should be consumed in moderation."

Isabella added that overconsumption "can still impact blood glucose levels and may lead to digestive side effects like gas, bloating and diarrhea due to the sugar alcohols. … They are a treat, not a health food, and should be factored into an individual's overall dietary plan."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

