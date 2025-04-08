Fried chicken-flavored toothpaste sells out shortly after it's introduced

Fried chicken isn't just a food anymore.

It's also a paste.

KFC recently introduced a fried chicken-flavored toothpaste.

The flavors are "inspired by all of KFC's 11 herbs and spices," according to a news release.

"Like biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken, this toothpaste is irresistible, coating your teeth in flavor before leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean," the news release said of the Kentucky-based fast-food chain's new toothpaste.

KFC partnered with toothpaste manufacturer Hismile to unveil the newest dental hygiene product for a limited time.

"We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC's legendary flavors into an everyday essential?" Hismile marketing manager Koban Jones said.

"This collab is bold, unexpected and seriously fun."

Apparently, "finger lickin' good" toothpaste appeals to the oral care-minded public.

The toothpaste, which is offered exclusively on the Hismile website for $13, was sold out as of Tuesday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Hismile to find out when more of the toothpaste would be available.

The toothpaste's description on the website claims it contains a "fluoride-free formula" and has "long-lasting oral health benefits."

While people eager to get their hands on a tube of the toothpaste will have to wait for the next supply, they can always try the new KFC electric toothbrush, which is still available for $59 on the Hismile website.

The toothbrush has "three dynamic cleaning modes, soft-tapered bristles and a built-in timer," according to the website's description.

"It's the perfect mix of fun and function for the ultimate smile."