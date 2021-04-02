Former McDonald’s manager arrested for stealing $18G: police

A former McDonald’s manager in Connecticut was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $18,000 from the restaurant where she worked.

Vivian L. Benitez, 35, from Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the South Windsor Police Department.

According to the release, while Benitez was a manager at a local McDonald’s, she allegedly made fake timecards for her workers by "manually entering hours into their paychecks over to herself" and cashing them.

Police said she allegedly ran the scheme from January 2020 to December 2020. In total, she reportedly took $18,830.25 in fraudulent transactions, according to officials.

Benitez did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The South Windsor Police Department started investigating Benitez in January of this year, the release said.

Benitez was charged with second-degree larceny, as well as 64 counts of third-degree identity theft and 64 counts of second-degree forgery, the press release said.

According to the press release, Benitez turned herself in on Thursday. After she was processed, Benitez was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court in May.