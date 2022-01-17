McDonald's employee reveals difference in round and folded eggs in viral TikTok

A McDonald’s employee has revealed how the fast food chain makes two types of eggs for its breakfast sandwiches in a now-viral TikTok video.

Over the weekend, TikTok user @essentialmcdonalds posted a video on the social media platform showing the difference between McDonald’s folded egg and its round egg.

In the clip, the TikTok user explains that folded eggs come pre-cooked in squares. The user then explains how McDonald’s employees cook the folded eggs for serving.

STARBUCKS DRIVE-THRU CUSTOMER BREAKS 23-CAR PAY IT FORWARD STREAK: ‘TRIED TO SET ME UP’

"All we do is we just throw them on the grill and we just arrange them neatly, put a little water in there, and then cook them," @essentialmcdonalds says. "They come up, we just scoop them into a tray and that’s it for the folded egg."

When the video switches to show how the round eggs are made, the clip shows a tray of uncooked eggs beside the grill.

TikTok user @essentialmcdonalds says: "These are the round eggs. So they’re cooked fresh every day."

STARBUCKS BARISTA SAYS YOU CAN GET A DRINK FOR 60 CENTS

The clip shows the TikTok user cracking an egg right onto a round mold on the grill.

Once all the rings are filled with eggs, the TikTok user breaks all the yolks.

"We pop all the yolks, pour some water in the top so it steams the yolks and the egg," the TikTok user says in the clip. "We pull them out of the ring molds and scoop them up with the same egg tool."

VIRAL TIKTOK ‘HACK’ FOR FREE SONIC SPARKS DEBATE ABOUT CANCELED DOORDASH ORDERS

Since it was posted over the weekend, the video has been viewed more than 7.8 million times.

Commenters on the clip were divided as to which type of egg is better, with some people saying that the round eggs are better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At least something is fresh," one person said.

Another commenter wrote: "I always sub for round eggs."

Someone else said: "The folded eggs have the weirdest texture to me."

However, other commenters said they still choose to get folded eggs.

"Still prefer the square ones," someone wrote. "Too many times I’ve eaten eggshells."

Another person said: "Folded egg wins every time. I don’t care that it’s premade. So is 95% of all food products in fast food restaurants. Your burgers come premade."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER