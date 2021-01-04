Food Network star Kerry Vincent dead at 75

Beloved Food Network host and cake designer Kerry Vincent has died. She was 75.

News of Vincent's passing, due to an illness not made public, was announced by the nonprofit organization she co-founded, Oklahoma Sugar Art Show, via their Facebook page on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening," the statement said.

"Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately, her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as will as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

Born in the town of Wyalkatchem in Western Australia, the Tulsa, Okla.-based baker, known to fans as the "Queen of Cakes," invented unique baking techniques in sugarcraft including the Vincent Marquetry, a method used for fondant finish, and movement in painted sugar flounces and skirting, according to the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show’s website.

Vincent created her own cake recipes and served as a wedding cake adviser before going on to become a judge on the competitive cooking reality show "Food Network Challenge" and the host of the network's "Save My Bakery" in 2014.

The Food Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.