FDA recalls more than 2 million cases of doughnuts

The Food and Drug Administration has classified a recall of 60 different doughnut products to its second-highest level, the agency announced earlier this week in an update to its website.

The recall was first announced on Jan. 7, but it was classified by the FDA as a "Class II recall" on Feb. 5.

The recalled products were produced by FGF Brands, and were sold at grocery stores throughout the United States and Canada, said the FDA's report on the recall. The total recall amounts to more than 2 million cases of doughnuts, fritters, paczki, eclairs and munchkins.

The products were all produced prior to Dec. 13, 2024, and are "within expiration," says the FDA enforcement report.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria which may have contaminated the doughnuts, can cause listeriosis if consumed, said the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die," said the CDC.

Those at the highest risk from listeria are "pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," said the agency. Other groups "rarely become seriously ill" when exposed to listeria, noted the CDC.

Unborn infants are at particular risk from listeria, said the CDC.

"Infection during pregnancy results in fetal loss in about 20% of cases and newborn death in about 3% of cases," the agency said.

A 2024 outbreak of listeria connected to a deli meat processing plant killed nine people and resulted in dozens of hospitalizations, FOX Business previously reported.

A Class II recall is the second-highest classification of the FDA's recalls, says its website.

These are issued when there is "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," says the FDA's website.

This is in contrast to a "Class I" recall, the highest level.

A Class I recall is for "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA.