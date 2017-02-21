Fast Food Employee Licks the Grease Trap For $5

If the title of this article hasn't tipped you off, the kid in that video up there is about to lick a filthy McDonald's grease trap in exchange for the princely sum of five bucks.

But don't you go thinking he's some sort of idiot or something: He was originally offered only $2 to perform this stunt, but he held out until his friends coughed up the really big bucks.

Watch the video above if you feel like getting thoroughly grossed out, but bear in mind that this is nowhere near the nastiest thing you could see in a McDonald's kitchen. (That honor still belongs to their a.m. Sausage Burrito.)