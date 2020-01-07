Fake anthrax letter sent to NYC bar after suspect allegedly threatened employees

A seemingly disgruntled customer is facing serious jail time after he allegedly mailed a powder-filled envelope to a New York City bar.

Authorities arrested the suspect after postal workers were able to connect him to the letter, which threatened that the envelope contained anthrax. Fortunately for the bar, the powder was revealed to not be the deadly substance.

Ameen Keshavjee sent the letter after he was told he could be banned from Nowhere Bar in Manhattan, MSN reports. He had reportedly been sending menacing messages to one of the bar’s employees since February.

According to MSN, Keshavjee sent emails to one of the employees of the bar, where he used anti-gay slurs and said that he hoped that the employee died of AIDS. He also referred to the employee as a “f-----g disgrace to the planet.”

Things apparently came to a head in December, however, when the employee told Keshavjee that he’d no longer be allowed at the bar if he continued to harass the employee.

Later that month, the bar received a letter that said “Its [sic] called Antrax [sic].” The envelope also contained a white powder. Postal Service investigators reportedly connected the letter to Keshavjee after it was discovered that Keshavjee had used his credit card to purchase the stamp.

In a statement obtained by MSN, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said, “Today’s arrest makes clear that we will not tolerate anthrax threats.”

Keshavjee, a Canadian citizen, was reportedly released on $20,000 bond on the condition that he not return to the bar or contact the employees.