RECIPES
Easy beer cheese dip: Try the recipe

Christine Pittman, Founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful, shares her recipe with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Beer cheese dip is always a winner. 

"A beer cheese dip is a real crowd-pleaser...and it's super easy too! Use some pretzels to dip in there, and you’re right in the spirit," Christine Pittman, Founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful, tells Fox News.

"I was inspired to create this recipe because I was at Le Cellier Steakhouse (which is at the Canadian pavilion in Disney’s EPCOT, and I am originally from Canada). Le Cellier has a Canadian cheddar cheese soup and it was so good I wanted to recreate it into a dip," she continues.  

Christine Pittman, Founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful, shares her beer cheese dip recipe with Fox News. (Courtesy Christine Pittman)

Pittman says you can make this recipe ahead of time and reheat when you’re ready to roll. 

"Just pop it in the microwave for 30 second intervals or put it in your slow cooker on the ‘warm’ setting," she says.

Serve with soft pretzels (our favorite) or hard pretzels.

Easy Hot Beer Cheese Dip  by Christine Pittman

Serves 6

Prep time: 0 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk, divided

½ cup beer (a lager or an ale – your preference)

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

¼  tsp. garlic powder

¼  tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper (plus more for garnish)

3 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

Pittman tells Fox News she was inspired to make this recipe while she was at Disney’s Epcot. (Courtesy Christine Pittman)

Instructions:

1. In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour.

2. Take the pan off of the heat and whisk in 2 tablespoons of the milk until smooth. Then whisk in 2 more tablespoons. Add 1/4 cup of the milk and whisk that until smooth, followed by the final ¼-cup of milk.

3. Stir in the beer, Dijon, garlic powder, salt and cayenne. Return the pan to medium heat and stir until thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Add the cheese one big handful at a time, whisking after each addition to melt it in. Taste and add more garlic, salt and cayenne if desired. Garnish with a pinch more of cayenne.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.